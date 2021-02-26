BENNINGTON — The Rev. Hugh Cleary, C.S.C. will be offering a Lenten Mission at Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church on March 1, 2, and 3 at 7 p.m. This event will be in-person at SHSF church in collaboration with Fr. John Britto’s parish, St. John’s in Viera, Florida. It will also be live-streamed.
This Lenten Mission extends over three evening reflections illuminating Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter “Miracles of Life.” On Ash Wednesday we literally grounded ourselves in the realities of our creation. The breath of God promised us miracles beyond nature. Bread and wine become the living presence of Christ Himself; pain and suffering become instruments of redemption; death no longer has the last word. The Sacred Triduum are miracles of abundant, everlasting life.
All are welcome to attend for one night or all three, in-person, or live streamed. The live video will be posted everyday to the website https://www.stjohnviera.org/ right on the home page. One will need to scroll down just a little to find the link.
Note: As this technology is new to many, to be 100 percent guaranteed to hear and see the mission, organizers highly recommend coming to the church. Masks must be worn and social distancing rules followed. For any questions, call the parish office at 802-442-3141.