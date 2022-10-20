BENNINGTON — Post 13 American Legion Riders will hold a Chicken Shoot Bingo Fundraiser for the Legion Riders Veterans Fund on Saturday at 1 p.m. at {span}225 Northside Dr. {/span}
The event is open to the public and promises to be an afternoon of fun, laughs and “Chicken Shoot Bingo” — a game similar to bingo where decks of cards, card strips and bottle caps replace bingo cards, balls and markers. There are 10 games for the $25 per person donation, with food prizes, a cash raffle and snacks available. All players get three strips of cards.
“We’re here for our veterans. The Legion Riders do everything from supplying baskets of food and other assistance, to helping with repairs and yard work. We’ve even helped some disabled veterans move into new apartments,” said American Legion Riders Director Dan Lyle. “Community events like Chicken Shoot Bingo allow us to continue helping local veterans in their time of need and that is something we’re very proud of.”