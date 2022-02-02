MANCHESTER — Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning welcomes Williams College Professor Julie Cassiday to lead a three-part series on masterworks of detective fiction.
The first talk will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 8 via Zoom video conference. Before Sherlock Holmes, Miss Marple, or Philip Marlowe captured the world’s imagination, writers had to invent the literary detective, whose eccentric personality and unpredictable actions have led to the genre’s popularity, adaptability and longevity. In this course, attendees explore the origins of detective fiction by examining three masterworks of the genre from the mid-19th century.
The class begins with Edgar Allan Poe’s pioneering story “The Purloined Letter” (1844), which reveals that successful detectives, like C. Auguste Dupin, rely not on deductive, but rather abductive reasoning — which participants will define in the classroom — to figure out “whodunit.” Registration is $45 for the three-part series or $18 per lecture. For more information or to register, please call the office at 802-867-0111 or visit www.greenmtnacademy.org.