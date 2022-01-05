MANCHESTER — The Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning announced that Albany Law School professor Vincent Bonventre will speak about the role of state court decisions and their impact on federal rulings.
The talk will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, via Zoom. The Supreme Court is the "nation’s highest court” and the Constitution — including the Supreme Court’s rulings — is the 'Law of the Land.'
That is accurate in a formal sense, Bonventre said. But in a practical sense, it can be misleading.
This talk explores the tradition of state court decisions throughout the nation that reject rulings of the federal Supreme Court in order to provide greater protection for constitutional rights and liberties, and which are then the supreme law in their respective state jurisdictions.
Registration is $18 in advance. For more information or to register, call the Academy's office at 802-867-0111 or visit www.greenmtnacademy.org.