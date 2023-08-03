Trending Now
-
Skeleton believed to be former Arlington man found in Lake Champlain
-
Harbor Freight store coming to Bennington center
-
Bennington man facing life sentence after allegedly stealing $50 worth of marijuana, a prescription bottle, and some loose Advil
-
Accused repeat child sexual assaulter allowed to continue living with newborn
-
Town is sued over alleged harassment of couple by BPD
-
Home bakery in North Bennington has loyal following
-
Banyai claims Pawlet property now in full compliance with court order -asks for dismissal of all penalties- including arrest warrant
-
Driver faces felony charge in car-motorcycle crash that killed Treat Williams
-
Police seek public's help in identifying thwarted bike thief
-
Man with arrest warrant caught after punching dog
Local Business News
NORTH BENNINGTON — The slate blue shed sits mostly hidden from the gravel and dirt of Paran …
A ‘Higher Calling:’ Cannabis retailers statewide coming together to help each other in wake of flood
MONTPELIER – Unable to receive the federal aid that other Vermont businesses will receive fr…
- Updated
MONTPELIER — State rules are being crafted to prohibit cannabis-infused foods or drinks that…
BENNINGTON – The NSK Steering Systems America facility on Shields Drive has received recogni…
MONTPELIER — The Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) warns consumers to be on alert for…
MONTPELIER — Cannabis Control Board Chairman James Pepper expressed sorrow about the damage …
'We come here probably every single day;' Jacksonville General Store offers fresh food and good times
JACKSONVILLE — The twin glass entrance doors to the Jacksonville General Store are unusually…
BENNINGTON — Colleen McQuade took a giant leap, both personally and for the cannabis industr…
With the state already reeling from floods earlier this week, and Gov. Phil Scott warning Th…
WESTMINSTER — Everyone is on a first-name basis with Faith Mba.