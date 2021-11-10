BENNINGTON — Discover Bennington Museum’s Regional History Room and how to use its resources to learn about your family’s veterans.
Robert Tegart, administrator of the Regional History Room, will show you how to uncover the story of your family veteran using Internet sources, books and local hard copy resources.
Learn details of their service, including where they entered the service, their unit, where they went and what they did upon return. Whether they served in the Revolutionary War or modern conflicts, their story can be traced. Bring documents, photos or other information you already have about your veteran, and the museum will help fill in the blanks.
Drop in between 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturday. No reservations needed.
This program is a project of the Bennington Historical Society, a volunteer-run program of Bennington Museum.