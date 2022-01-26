MANCHESTER -- The Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning (GMALL) welcomes Pamela Morton to kick off a three-part series on the towns of Provence in the South of France.
The first talk will take place on Feb. 3 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. via Zoom video conference. This series begins with lively, picturesque Aix-en-Provence, a former spa town and aristocratic capital graced with charming fountains, tree-lined streets and elegant mansions. Known today for its university (dating back to 1409), local history and art museums, Aix was where the counts of Provence long held court and where, in paintings of the Sainte-Victoire mountain and surrounding countryside, Cézanne gave form to modern art.
Registration is $45 for the three-part series or $18 per lecture. For more information or to register, please call our office at 802-867-0111 or visit www.greenmtnacademy.org.