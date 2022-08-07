ARLINGTON -- The Bennington Chapter of UVM Extension Master Gardeners is hosting Which, Why and How, a season-relevant talk on seed saving for next year’s garden. The presentation on Aug. 2 from 10 to 11 a.m. will provide an introduction into some of the reasons people choose to save their own seeds, the basic principles for saving high quality seed, as well as some of the pitfalls to avoid. A time for questions will follow the presentation.
The featured speaker is Dr. Caleb Goossen, the Organic Crop Specialist for the Maine Organic Farmers & Gardeners Association. Goossen has a bachelor’s degree in plant biology and sustainable agriculture from Hampshire College, and a Ph.D. in agronomy from the University of Vermont, where he studied the fatty acid content of forage crops. He farmed organic vegetables in Vermont for nine years before graduate school. He was raised and educated in Bennington.
The presentation will be held at the Arlington Commons, 3938 Historic Rte. 7A -- the low white building behind the former church.
To RSVP, visit https://forms.gle/VcdE77eH4BSCHGbE9, which will ensure enough seating is available.