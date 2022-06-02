BENNINGTON -- Community members are invited to join volunteers and staff members of Pathways Vermont on June 15 at 9 a.m. at the Bennington Museum, as they share information and stories about their people, programs, and services in Bennington County and around the state.
Vermont has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness and struggling with mental health in recent years. Pathways Vermont has been working to provide services and meet the needs of individuals and families in all communities where there is a need. Their programs and services include Housing First, 24/7 Support Line, Soteria House, Community Center, and Supportive Services for Veterans Families.
Send your RSVP or questions to Maria Moore at maria@pathwaysvermont.org.
The mission of Pathways Vermont is to end homelessness in Vermont and provide innovative mental health alternatives. Pathways Vermont has been working around the state of Vermont for 12 years, practicing a peer approach: encouraging and supporting staff to be themselves, be real, be in it together, be humble, and be curious and hopeful in their relationships with service recipients.
Learn more at www.pathwaysvermont.org.