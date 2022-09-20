BENNINGTON — The local 4-H Club is hosting an informational session for children ages 6 to 12 to learn about the Young Explorers 4-H Club.
The session is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Lower Willow Park. The rain date will be the same time the next week. The kids can play on the playground, while adults chat about 4-H. Refreshments will be provided. RSVP to ashleybrenon@gmail.com.
4-H is one of the world's largest youth development organizations. It has 6 million participants and more than 25 million alumni. It is administered by land-grant universities nationwide, including the University of Vermont.
The goals are to develop citizenship, leadership, responsibility and life skills through positive experiential learning activities. To kids, 4-H is a place to explore together, build skills and have fun.