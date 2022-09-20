The local 4-H Club is hosting an informational session for children ages 6 to 12 to learn about the Young Explorers 4-H Club. The session is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Lower Willow Park in Bennington. The rain date will be the same time the next week. The kids can play on the playground, while adults chat about 4-H. Refreshments will be provided. RSVP to ashleybrenon@gmail.com.