MONTPELIER — Vermont high school students looking for a scholarship to help pay for college can apply to the League of Women Voters of Vermont Education Fund, Winona Smith Scholarship program. Applications are due on May 1 and can be completed online at http://bit.ly/lwvscholarship.
Four $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to students who demonstrate financial need, scholastic achievement, and come highly recommended by their teacher. The scholarship can be applied towards continuation of education in an accredited vocational-technical or trade school and two- or four-year college or university.
Students need to submit two essays (500 words), one on issues concerning voting rights and the other on the impact of a recent civic, national, or world event. Also required is a letter of recommendation from a teacher (visit https://bit.ly/LWVTeacherRec for information).
Scholarship recipients will be announced June 1. Last year, LWV scholarships were awarded to students from Winooski, Burr and Burton Academy, Otter Valley, and Missisquoi Valley Union High Schools. Created in 1995 to honor the legacy of League leader Winona Smith, the scholarship is awarded annually to local high school seniors who embody the characteristics and qualities Smith displayed of civic participation and community service.
Questions can be directed to Scholarship Coordinator Becky Miller at lwvofvt.edfund@gmail.com.