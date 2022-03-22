BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) is pleased to welcome Physician Assistant Lauren Gelzinis, PA-C, to SVMC ExpressCare and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.
Gelzinis earned her master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Physician Assistant Studies Program in Manchester, N.H., in 2019. She received a master’s of medical science from the University of Florida and a bachelor’s in biological sciences from Florida State University. She is certified by the National Committee on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Most recently, Gelzinis has worked as a physician assistant at ConvenientMD Urgent Care in southern New Hampshire and at Concord Hospital Neurology. She has also worked as a medical assistant at Allergy and Asthma Specialists in Jacksonville, Fla., and at Suncoast Skin Solutions in Brandon, Fla.
ExpressCare is located at 120 Hospital Drive. It shares space with the Respiratory Evaluation Center, which features negative-pressure air exchange throughout. The new facility also has a dedicated parking area, a larger waiting area, larger and more exam rooms than in the past. As always, the practice offers X-ray and blood draw.
Open seven days a week — including holidays, except Thanksgiving and Christmas — ExpressCare is a convenient walk-in clinic. No appointment is necessary. ExpressCare offers care for minor illnesses and injuries to patients of all ages. For more information, call 802-440-4077.