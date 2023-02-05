BENNINGTON — Lake Paran will be holding its 5th Catch and Release Ice Fishing Derby with cash prizes of up to $200. Run by Bennington native and Lake Paran Recreations' Board Member Caleb Coulter, the event will take place on Saturday.
The competition lasts for 10 hours, starting at 6 a.m. and running until 4 p.m. Registration begins at 5 a.m. at the Lake Paran lake house at 269 Houghton St. in North Bennington.
Participants are encouraged to register ahead of time at lakeparanicefishing.eventbrite.com, or they can sign up on the day of. Registration is $30 per person. Proceeds from the derby will support the management of nuisance aquatic weeds in the lake.
Cash prizes will be paid for first, second and third places, $200, $100, and $50, respectively, in both categories of fish, pike and perch.
In addition to spending a lovely day on the lake, Lake Paran also will be holding a raffle for prizes, including handmade artisan home goods, local artwork and gift certificates to local businesses.