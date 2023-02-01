NORTH BENNINGTON — Lake Paran will be holding the 5th Annual Catch and Release Ice Fishing Derby with cash prizes of up to $200. Run by Bennington native and Paran Recreations’ Board Member Caleb Coulter, the event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The competition lasts for 10 hours, starting at 6 a.m. and running until 4 p.m. Registration begins at 5 a.m. at the Lake Paran lake house, 269 Houghton St., North Bennington.
Participants are encouraged to register ahead of time at https://lakeparanicefishing.eventbrite.com, or you can sign up on the day of. Registration is $30 per person. Proceeds from the derby will support the management of nuisance aquatic weeds in the lake.
Cash prizes will be paid for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places — $200, $100 and $50 respectively, in both fish categories of pike and perch.
In addition to spending a lovely day on the lake, Lake Paran will also be holding a raffle for prizes, including handmade artisan home-goods, local artwork, and gift certificates to local businesses.