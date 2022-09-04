BENNINGTON -- Can you guess what the world record for stone skipping is? If you guessed 88 skips you would be correct.
Lake Paran is hosting New England's only Stone Skipping Festival on Sept. 17, from 1 to 6 p.m., with world champions throwing and attendees allowed to try for themselves.
Competitions include:
Children under 7: throwing starts at 1:15 p.m.
Kids 7-12: throwing starts at 2 p.m.
Amateurs: throwing starts at 3 p.m.
Pros: throwing starts at 4 p.m.
New this year are games of speed-throwing and targets to aim at for a chance to win gift-certificates to local businesses.
Attendees can buy buckets’o’rocks for skipping, check out the merchandise from Paran Recreations, enjoy a cold beer from Bennington’s own Harvest Brewing, and try something tasty from local food vendors. There will be live music from old-time duo, Hey Bub, and later Passin' Thru will round out the evening starting after the final skips of the day with their mix of rock, country, jazz and jam band tunes.
Lake Paran is a locally run non-profit. For more information, e-mail lakeparan@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/lakeparan.