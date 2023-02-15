FB_IMG_1676413029286.jpg
NORTH BENNINGTON — Kindergarten through sixth grade students are invited to spend their winter break at Lake Paran’s Winter Recreation Camp. Camp activities will include sledding (weather permitting), animal tracking, snowshoeing, making soup and more. Outdoor education is beneficial for children’s physical health and fosters social emotional connections among children and their fellow campers.

The camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Feb. 24 at Lake Paran in North Bennington. Registration is $250 for the week and $50 for single days, and full scholarships are available. To enroll, visit lakeparanvt.org/programs-and-camps, and email any questions to camille@lakeparanvt.org.

