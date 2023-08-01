PARAN INDEPENDENCE DAY PREVIEW.jpg

Lake Paran Day celebrations, including fireworks, that had been postponed due to July 3rd weather, will get underway Friday at 5 p.m. 

NORTH BENNINGTON — Lake Paran's annual fireworks celebration will be held on Friday as part of Lake Paran Day.

The fireworks had been scheduled for July 3, but were postponed due to rain.

Friday's Lake Paran Day celebration gets underway at 5 p.m., with food trucks from Hound Dogs, the Roasted Bean, and Waggin' Tails, live music by Gas Money Machine, snow cones, swimming, facepainting, creemees, and more. Fireworks start around 9 p.m.

Admission at all Lake Paran Access Points is $5 per person, children 3 years and under free, $20 per family up to 5 members, $3 per additional family member.

