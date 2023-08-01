NORTH BENNINGTON — Lake Paran's annual fireworks celebration will be held on Friday as part of Lake Paran Day.
The fireworks had been scheduled for July 3, but were postponed due to rain.
Friday's Lake Paran Day celebration gets underway at 5 p.m., with food trucks from Hound Dogs, the Roasted Bean, and Waggin' Tails, live music by Gas Money Machine, snow cones, swimming, facepainting, creemees, and more. Fireworks start around 9 p.m.
Admission at all Lake Paran Access Points is $5 per person, children 3 years and under free, $20 per family up to 5 members, $3 per additional family member.