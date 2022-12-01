Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

RUPERT — Merck Forest’s education team for Kits and Cubs is launching a new preschool/toddler and parent meet-up group, which plans to meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Meet at the Visitor Center for outdoor-themed nature exploration, songs, story time and take-home craft projects. Warm, waterproof or water-resistant clothing is strongly recommended.

Drop in or register ahead of time by emailing learn@merckforest.org. Admission is $10 for a parent and child team, and $5 for each additional child.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.