CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. -- Cambridge Elementary School has finalized its plans for the kindergarten registration process for the 2022-2023 school year. Parents/guardians of children residing in the Cambridge Central School District who will be 5 years old on or before Dec. 1, 2022 should visit www.cambridgecsd.org/kindergarten-registration and follow the steps listed to register their child. If individuals are unable to print the registration packet from the website, packets can be picked up at the district office at 58 South Park St. on Thursday, March 3 from 9-11 a.m. and Friday, March 4 from 12-2 p.m.
A parent information meeting will be held on April 12 at 6 p.m. At the meeting, parents/guardians will meet the kindergarten teachers and learn about the academic program. Administrators and other school personnel will describe the intent and scope of the kindergarten screening process. Individuals will be able to sign up for appointments to have their children screened. The school nurse will review the New York State Department of Health requirements, and registration packets will be distributed. Parents/guardians who are unable to attend the informational meeting should call the elementary office after April 12 to sign up for a screening appointment.
If your student is currently enrolled in the universal pre-K program at CCS, you do not need to gather the required documents or complete the registration packet, but you should complete the pre-registration form and plan to attend the parent information meeting and kindergarten screening.
If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact the elementary office at 518-677-8527 ext. 1416.