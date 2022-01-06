MARLBORO — Help your kids overcome the winter blues with an upcoming event.
Southern Vermont Natural History Museum will host a Kids Exploration at 1 p.m. on Jan. 15.
Educators will gather at the Pool Conservation Area, 117 Adams Cross Rd. to start a free-form exploration. The goal will be to reach one of the many beaver ponds on the property, but expect this child-directed walk to cover whatever crosses their path.
This walk will be almost entirely off-trail so be sure to dress for the weather and snow conditions. Contact the Museum for more information at 802-464-0048 or email programs@vermontmuseum.org.