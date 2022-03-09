BENNINGTON — The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Elementary School District voted last night to remove the COVID-19 mask mandate for all elementary schools in the district starting Monday morning. Schools will now be mask-optional for those students.
In a unanimous vote minus two abstentions, the board voted on a motion to support the option — but no mandate — to wear masks in all SVSU schools. That motion followed the recent changes suggested by the Agency of Education and the Vermont Department of Health to allow students to return to school unmasked for the first time since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
“As you are all aware, the governor and the Agency of Education have changed the guidance for wearing masks," said James Culkeen, superintendent of the SVSU. "Come Monday, if we follow the guidance, it will be masks-optional, my recommendation. I do think the time has come.”
Initially, the Department of Health said that schools that had at least an 80 percent vaccination rate would be allowed to go without masks at the end of March. Responding to a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases in Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott updated that guidance at his latest press conference to state that schools could now go unmasked, regardless of vaccine rates, starting next week.
“It’s been a real struggle for everyone these past couple of years,” said Stacy Martin, a teacher, parent, and member of the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. “It’s also been a real struggle for students with disabilities in my classes. Speech and language have been incredibly delayed for many students, even their performance in school. Lifting the mandate will be extremely helpful.”
Sandra Catlin, a speech pathologist, agreed. “It’s been really difficult for children in preschool. I noticed kids with socio-emotional issues hiding behind their masks and not speaking. I am here to advocate for dropping the mandate and allowing those that want to to keep doing that if they choose. We should all have that option.”
“This needs to happen for the betterment of the kids,” said Anthony Donofrio, director of facilities for the middle and high schools. “We’ve followed the AOE guidelines throughout this whole thing. That’s what they’re saying now."
The Arlington School District Board has a meeting scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the issue, and the Mount Anthony Union School District Board meets Friday to determine if they will follow suit. Both districts are expected to follow the state's guidance to allow optional mask use.