MANCHESTER — ‘Tis the season for sharing, kindness and generosity. Every year, the holiday spirit reminds many of us to look out for one another, especially those less fortunate than ourselves. It makes one wonder what we’d all be capable of if it lasted all year.
Enter Kids Care, the new club that gathers every other Tuesday at Manchester Community Library. The after-school program is young in the sense that it just had its first meeting in November, and in that it is primarily students from Manchester Elementary Middle School doing the work, putting together kits of food and supplies for community groups in need.
Kids Care is the brainchild of Wendy McCreight, a former middle school teacher who just moved to Manchester from Stowe in September. McCreight presented her idea for Kids Care at a recent MEMS Parent Teacher Organization meeting, and got another former teacher, Stacie Ruiz, on board. McCreight’s son, Toby, and Ruiz’s son, Rhys, are classmates and members of Kids Care.
McCreight has always been inclined to lend others a hand, ever since she was a child.
“My biggest passion since I was a kid … I just always liked helping. It was just something that was always natural and easy,” she explains.
However, a propensity for helping is not naturally ingrained in all, McCreight has realized. Through Kids Care, not only are McCreight and Ruiz helping the needy in the community, they’re developing that generosity in another generation that will continue to pay it forward. McCreight even refers to it as a skill that can be learned.
“I want to ‘build the muscle’ of how to care,” she said. “Big or small, it’s the action of showing up, and that just spurs on more.”
“To some people, it comes really natural,” she said. “And to others, like anything in life, it’s a skillset that has to be developed, and it’s so crucial to helping our world run smoother.”
In addition to training that “muscle,” McCreight uses another metaphor to describe the work to the kids in the program.
“In all of our lives at different times, we’re going to be the person that’s the recipient [of generosity],” she says. “But then other times, you’re going to be that booster engine that just makes someone’s life a little easier. Not everyone has the same supports in place, but it’s the littlest things that can spur people forward.”
McCreight and Ruiz’s enthusiasm for the cause is infectious. The turnout for the fledgling club’s first few meetings has been outstanding.
Tuesday’s project for Kids Care was putting together “emergency kits” to be donated to the Manchester Community Food Cupboard. The way all the moving parts came together to make the project possible demonstrated a beautiful synergy of people looking to serve the community, exactly in the spirit of what McCreight and Ruiz are looking to build.
The kids packed the kits of food, dental supplies, hygiene products and more into backpacks. The backpacks, still in fantastic condition, were donated to the library by Terry Yorko. Library Assistant Director Paige Vignola took the idea to Melissa Bell, who splits her time volunteering between the library and the food cupboard, and another opportunity for Kids Care was born.
“[Food cupboard director Martha Carey] only has to look at us, and we’re like ‘How do we make it happen? What do you need?’” said Bell.
Bell said that the backpacks are particularly helpful for those who are in need of the food cupboard’s support, but are on the move and need something substantial to carry all their supplies with them.
Taking the baton from Vignola, Bell carried the project forward. She went shopping and bought all the supplies that went into the backpacks on Tuesday.
When it was McCreight and Ruiz’s turn on Tuesday, they took the time to explain to the students every single item that was going into the backpacks and why, providing a better understanding for young minds of needs that less fortunate people might have, and that they might otherwise never have thought about.
The food cupboard is just one of the partners Kids Care is working with.
“It can’t just be all about the food cupboard. There are so many other groups,” said Bell, who mentioned Kids Care projects in the works for Meals on Wheels and veterans, as well. “They're really trying to do outreach to all the different sectors, which is exactly what we want to do. We want to find everyone that we can to help.”
Only a couple of months old, the program seems to have momentum, and looks like it will only grow from here.
“That group was the biggest we’ve had,” Ruiz said of the roughly two dozen MEMS children who took part. “We were really excited on Tuesday to see the wide range of grade levels and just how many kids were interested in participating in something like that.”
Ruiz is clearly proud that her son Rhys is not only part of it, but takes the responsibility seriously.
“When I was watching Rhys fill the bags, he was so careful about putting everything in. I’m like, ‘Well, he doesn’t approach anything at home with such care,’” she said with a laugh. “I think knowing it was going to somebody else prompted him to do a good job, and it was so nice to see.”