HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Young historians are gathering across boarders for an upcoming birthday celebration.
From 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, The Friends of Bennington Battlefield Junior Historians present "Happy Birthday George Washington!" at the The Louis Miller Museum, 166 Main St., Hoosick Falls.
Join in as junior historians celebrate the 290th birthday of the U.S.'s first president through story, artwork, games and cupcakes for Washington. This free program is recommended for children ages 5 to 12.
Pre-register for this event by Feb. 18 by calling 518-686-4682.