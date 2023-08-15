BENNINGTON — In conjunction with the Southern Vermont Chamber of Commerce's annual Garlic Town event, the Better Bennington Corporation will host JUNIOR Garlic Town in Merchants Park in Downtown Bennington on Saturday, Sept. 2 from noon to 5 p.m.
The BBC is accepting vendor applications from young entrepreneurs. The application can be downloaded from the event page of the BBC website: www.betterbennington.com/events.
There will be a bouncy house, kids games and activities, and karaoke set up on the stage for kids under age 13.
Ten-year-old Iris Harwood suggested this event and will be managing all aspects of it with Jenny Dewar, Director of Events for the Better Bennington Corporation.
When asked why Harwood found this important, she said, "Kids are stuck on electronics all day and they need to get out and socialize off-line. The festival is fun and outside, and we will also have kid games and sing. Electronics are hurting kids brains and lots of media apps are dangerous for kids, but easy to get. Kids need to use their imagination."