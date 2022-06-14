BENNINGTON — Hoping in part to raise awareness of equity and to raise marginalized voices, Mount Anthony Union High School will host a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union’s Equity Coordinator Jonathan Phipps has put together this inaugural event to celebrate the freedom of enslaved people in 1865.
“It celebrates the final notification for the last enslaved people in the United States to let them be known that they're free,” said Phipps. “The Emancipation Proclamation was signed on January 1, 1863. However, Texas was late to the ball because the civil war was going on, and word got to Texas on June 19, 1855.”
The celebration will include free music and food — specifically red foods.
“In Black culture, red symbolizes a sacrifice. So when we have red food, it's going to be symbolizing the sacrifice and the work that was put in and needs to continually be put in for our community's liberation,” said Phipps. “It symbolizes the sacrifice of generations past and generations future that have gone towards our liberation and towards, you know, where we are as people.”
Through this event, Phipps hopes to accomplish three things. First, to help amplify and involve marginalized voices. Second, he wants to educate the public about the importance of Juneteenth. Third, he said, “ I would love for this event to be an event where we are able to collaborate with our community partners” in hopes of having more equity events in the future.
What to expect
In addition to the music and food, the event will showcase several speakers and a drum circle led by Michael Wingfield, who “specializes in African and African American Heritage bass percussionism,” said Phipps. ”It brings home a part of the cultural experience.”
The speakers include a wide range of people, from local poet Alana Harte to students and others.
“It's free food, free music. It's a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon,” said Phipps.
Phipps got the idea for a southern Vermont Juneteenth celebration because, in the past, he and his family have traveled to Albany to celebrate the holiday. He wanted it to be more accessible for southern Vermonters.
Eventually, Phipps would like to expand upon this celebration and hold more equity events.
“We can have (the celebration) and it can be the start of something larger and possibly even yearly,” he said.
Contributors
According to Katie West, Public Information Coordinator for SVSU, the entire event is grant funded by The Vermont Humanities, The Vermont School Boards Association, Vermont Superintendents Association and Vermont Principals’ Association.
Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union is hosting the event in collaboration with the Bennington Banner, United Counseling Services of Bennington County, The Town of Bennington, Southwestern Vermont Health Care, Shires Young Professionals, Pave, Bennington Free Library, Vermont Humanities, The Abbey Group, Hildene Lincoln Family Home, the Bennington Rotary Club and the Bennington Museum.
“This was supported through all of our wonderful partners,” said West.