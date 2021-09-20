BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s ‘Medical Matters Weekly’ with Dr. Trey Dobson — a weekly interactive, multiplatform medical-themed talk show — will feature Ayla Ellison, the editor-in-chief of Becker’s Hospital Review, on its Wednesday program. The publication is a leading source of news for hospital executives. The show will air at 12 p.m. She will share her insights on hospital trends throughout the last year.
In her current role at Becker’s Hospital Review, Ellison works with reporters and editors to provide news, analysis and commentary health care executives use to make informed decisions. She joined Becker’s as a reporter in 2014 and worked in editor and managing editor roles before becoming editor-in-chief in 2020. She also worked as a legal researcher and writer, an associate attorney, and a law clerk. She earned a bachelor’s in political science and government and a doctor of law degree both from Southern Illinois University.
The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television. Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on Facebook at facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download a podcast on www.svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations.
Upcoming guests include:
12 p.m. Sept. 29: Rebecca Greystone, of the American Nurses Association, will share her role within the Magnet program.
12 p.m. Oct. 6: Dr. Kimberley Sampson, of SVMC OB/GYN, will provide information about obesity medicine, obstetrics and gynecology.
12 p.m. Oct. 18: Dr. Vanessa Britto,the associate vice president for Campus Life and executive director of Health and Wellness at Brown University in Rhode Island, will discuss the university’s pioneering role in mandating vaccines.
To contribute questions in advance of each week’s show, email wellness@svhealthcare.org or post to Facebook with #SVHCMedicalMattersWeekly.