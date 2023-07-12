Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

An upgrade project is underway at the Jolley Shortstop convenience store and gas station at the corner of Main and Depot streets in downtown Bennington. The project permit calls for replacement of the underground fuel tanks and fuel pumps.

