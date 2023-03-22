Easter Egg Hunt
BENNINGTON — Celebrate Easter at Willow Park!

The Bennington Banner invites you and your family to join in for an exciting day of Easter egg hunting on April 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be thousands of eggs hidden throughout the park, including Golden Eggs with fun prizes!

The event is also sponsored by the Town of Bennington and Coggins Auto Group. 

The egg hunt will take place in three age groups, so be sure to arrive early and bring your own basket or bag to collect eggs. The age groups are as follows:

2-3 years old: 10 to 10:40 a.m.

4-5 years old: 10:50 to 11:30 a.m.

6-8 years old: 11:40 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

9-11 years old: 12:30 to 1 p.m.

There will also be music, giveaways, and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. 

This event is free and open to the public. So mark your calendars and come celebrate Easter at Willow Park.

