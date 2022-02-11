BENNINGTON — Join Jeanne Conner and Jeannie Jenkins, candidates for re-election to the Bennington Select Board, at upcoming coffee and conversation events.
Following a short overview of this year’s Select Board’s activities, the time is designed as an opportunity for Bennington and North Bennington residents to share their vision, ideas, concerns, and ask questions.
The public is invited to two conversations: Feb. 16 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. over Zoom.
Email for the meeting link at GreatJeans2022@gmail.com and bring your own coffee; Feb. 19 between 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Roasted Bean at Pangaea in North Bennington. Coffee and light refreshments will be available.