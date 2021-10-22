BENNINGTON — On a beautiful, sunny fall day, the Vermont Department of Labor in collaboration with Creative Workforce Solutions, VocRehab Vermont and the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce held their October Job Fest for employers and job seekers. The event, held on Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bennington State Office Building, saw over 100 job seekers and 25 employers from around the region.
“Events like these allow us to better meet job-seeking Vermonters where they are, connecting them with hiring employers and other resources to get them back to work,” said Michael Harrington, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Labor. “We look forward to continuing to support Vermonters and appreciate the local partnerships that allow these local events to be even more impactful for communities.”
Employers on hand included Dailey Precast LLC., Taconic, Community College of Vermont, Bromley Ski Resort, Bart Adaptive Sports Center, Adecco, Seall, Inc.. United Counseling Service, Brookdale Fillmore Pond, Kaman Composite Structures, Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont, The angry egg two, Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, Vermont Veterans Home, Crescent Manor, Cambridge Valley Machining, Mack Molding, Mount Snow Resort, Berkshire Health Care Systems Inc., Bennington College, Fastenal, Bennington Rescue, Bennington Health & Rehab, Care In VT, VTrans, and Mother Myrick’s Confectionery.
“I am excited to be part of an event that brought the community together. The collaboration of the Bennington Creative Workforce Solutions team, [Vermont Department of Labor], Southwestern [Vermont] Chamber, and VocRehab Vermont was a huge success,” said Wendy Callaert of Creative Workforce Solutions. “Bringing the employers and job seekers together, during this challenging time of the pandemic, was our focus and we had the pleasure of watching it happen. We had a diverse attendance, from high school students to more experienced candidates. I look forward to this spring when we do this again.”
October Job Fest events in Bennington came together through coordination with the Vermont Department of Labor, VocRehab Vermont and Creative Workforce Solutions, as well the Southern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, Catamount Radio and Chaffee Art Center. The two events totaled more than 55 employers and nearly 200 jobseekers, with Bennington’s event attracting more than 100 jobseekers, and Rutland’s weather-impacted event attracting nearly 70 jobseekers.
“What a beautiful day in Southwestern Vermont to have a job fest,” said Matt Harrington, executive Director of the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce. “This was a great way to get some of the needs met on both sides. Employers got to meet with new viable candidates and job seekers got to meet potential employers in a relaxed setting. I really appreciate the employers we did have join us and I hope they found this valuable and another way workforce partners like the Chamber, Department of Labor, Creative Workforce Solutions and VocRehab Vermont can work together to solve our challenges. We’ve got a long road to post-pandemic recovery but this is one step in the right direction for our business members and community.”
For additional information on future weekly virtual job fairs, visit Labor.Vermont.gov/event/virtual-job-fairs.
In addition to job fairs, the Department of Labor continues to offer both in-person and virtual services for jobseekers, including workshops and career consultations. Those looking for assistance may contact their local job center or visit Labor.Vermont.gov/Jobs to learn more.