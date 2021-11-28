BENNINGTON -- Join the Bennington Performing Arts Center’s new Youth Theater Group for a holiday extravaganza -- "Jingle Jangle Jubilee". There will be two shows on Dec. 18, at 1 and 4 p.m. Admission is $10 and children under 10 are free.
This is the first performance for this young group. The show is a variety of song and dance, skits, music and good old-fashioned holiday cheer. The production is directed by Enrique Segura, with assistance by Lauren Biasi. Musical direction is provided by Lynn Sweet and the show is choreographed by Kristi Segura.
The Bennington Performing Arts Center is located at 331 Main St. Visit bpacvt.org/tickets, or call 802-447-0564 or email info@bpacvt.org