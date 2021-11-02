WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Jenny Gersten, who helmed the Williamstown Theatre Festival from 2011 to 2014, once again is stepping into the role of artistic director on an interim basis, the Berkshire Eagle reported.
Gersten, the first woman to hold the job of artistic director at Williamstown, left the festival in 2014 to take on the role of executive director of the Friends of the High Line in New York City. She also served as associate producer of the festival from 1996 to 2004.
Gersten was succeeded in September 2014 by Mandy Greenfield, who, according to a statement released by the WTF board of trustees, resigned in late October.