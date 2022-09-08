BENNINGTON — The Bennington Select Board will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility on River Street. The full agenda and packet can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at benningtonvt.org/meetings/select-board.
Public comment is up first on the agenda. Anyone wishing to speak (three-minute maximum) can sign up at the meeting.
There are several items on the agenda that the Select Board would like to bring to the public's attention. Please check the agenda for other items of interest.
Substance use disorder services at United Counseling Service: The Select Board continues to invite organizations to discuss the ways our community approaches and supports prevention, services and safety issues around substance misuse in the county. At this meeting, Alex Figueroa and Lori Vadakin will talk about substance use disorder services at UCS and introduce Samba Diallo and Loni Myran with the Aids Project of Southern Vermont.
Over the past two months, we have heard from the Bennington Police Department on safety, Alliance for Community Transformation and the YMCA on youth prevention measures, the Department of Health on health equity data, and the Opioid Response Team on their work on recovery housing and the "hub and spoke" model for the county.
ADA plan update: Paul Dansereau, the town’s director of facilities, will provide an update on the Americans with Disabilities Act Implementation Plan. The plan is being updated with the assistance of the Vermont Center for Independent Living. The center and the town conducted a “walk and roll” of town facilities in June to evaluate necessary and desired access upgrades.
Policy on signs on public lands: The Select Board will review and vote on a policy on the placement of signs on town property. Staff were asked to prepare the policy in response to the proliferation of political signs on town property.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, contact Paul Dansereau: pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. CAT-TV is generally able to provide live coverage of the meetings.