BENNINGTON — Jay’s Art Shop & Frame Gallery’s 50th Anniversary will be celebrated with a presentation and honorary Ribbon Cutting on Friday at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public, according to the Better Bennington Corporation.
Jay’s will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with their annual mega-sale of 50 percent off everything except picture framing. Their store has a plethora of inventory from clothing, umbrellas, and cards to arts and crafts supplies and souvenirs.
Jay and Joan Zwynenburg moved to Bennington from Pennsylvania in 1971 after Jay’s career as a general manager. They fell in love with the town and decided they wanted to open a gift shop and framing gallery right in the middle of town. They have been a beloved fixture in Bennington’s downtown ever since.
The public is invited to attend the celebration to honor them for their dedication to the downtown and for their impeccable service over the years to the entire community.