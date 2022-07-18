BENNINGTON — J.K. Adams’ Co. President Daniel Isaac and the company’s Creative Director Sean Osborne traveled from the Dorset factory to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center on July 8 to deliver a gift of 1,000 infection prevention shields manufactured at the factory.
Through rigorous testing, the company developed the shields and began manufacturing them shortly after the pandemic began. The company said production served two aims: to help provide a local supply of shields for essential workers, and to give J.K. Adams’ employees a sense of purpose.
“It was an effort to get our folks back to the factory, because they really wanted to help out,” Osborne said.
It was no small effort either, Isaac said.
“How does a wood factory convert to making plastic and foam things? ... We made some prototypes, and within two weeks we had material ordered, and it arriving.”
Face shields continue to be an important piece of personal protective equipment for health care employees in some circumstances. Currently, the health system uses almost 100 per month.
“This was clearly an impressive effort and a great show of community spirit from our neighbors at J.K. Adams,” said SVHC’s President and CEO Thomas A. Dee. “Our employees will appreciate their ingenuity, thoughtfulness and generosity whenever they use one of their shields.”