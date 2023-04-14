MANCHESTER — The Israel Congregation of Manchester will present the "Story of the Shoah," where they plan to host Holocaust survivor Rena Bernstein at 5 p.m. on April 30 at 6025 Main St.
Bernstein, a child survivor of the Holocaust, will share her story of hardship and survival.
"I'm a Polish Jew. Out of 30,000 Jews in our South Eastern area of Poland, I am the only Jewish child survivor. My mother, father and I were the only nuclear family to survive," she said in a statement. "It is a miracle accomplished by my optimistic and determined mother who saved us from total despair."
"I know the importance of remembrance. We need to hear the utterly tragic stories, as well as the stories of heroism and survival. We need to try to put ourselves in a Holocaust survivor's shoes. We need to remember the 6 million Jews and millions of others who perished for no other reason than hate," said Rebecca Charhon, the education director of Israel Congregation.
Bernstein believes that her job as an educator is to create programs that commemorate and observe the Holocaust.
"As the years pass, the possibility to forget is there, and we must stop that. As a grandchild of a survivor, I know that one of my responsibilities is to remind people of the terrible history of the Holocaust, so that we don't live in a world where this can happen again, a world of hate. We must take the time to be sad and remember, as well as be angry about the past. We learn from this, and then we have the tools to educate others."
Although this program is not recommended for young children, parents are encouraged to include their teens and older children to attend, as they feel appropriate. This program is meant for both those new to learning about the Holocaust and those wishing to learn more.
"I have heard her story and read her book. She knows how to touch her audience in an emotional, heartfelt way that I have never seen. I have seen her speak to young adults, and I know the impassioned way she speaks about her story. Rena is a beautiful soul, and her story must be told. I am honored to know her and to be able to help bring her to the Manchester area," said Charhon.
Autographed copies of Bernstein's mother, Jafa Wallach's book, "Bitter Freedom: Memoirs of a Holocaust Survivor," will be provided free of charge to all sixth and seventh grade students and teens who attend this event through a grant from the Harold Grinspoon Foundation.
Major funding for this event is provided by the Harold Grinspoon Foundation with the goal of promoting family educational events. RSVPs are required. To RSVP or for any questions or additional information, email office@icmvt.com or call 802-362-4578.