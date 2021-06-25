BENNINGTON — Are aphids, flea beetles and stink bugs ruining your summer and wrecking havoc in your garden? Join the Bennington Chapter UVM Extension Master Gardeners for an introduction to Integrated Pest Management this Saturday, June 26 from 10 -11:30 a.m. at the Bennington Community Garden on Bradford Street.
Integrated Pest Management is a systems approach that uses cultural, biological, and mechanical controls to maintain pests below “injurious” levels. The Bennington Community Garden will serve as a classroom, and attendees will visit various plots around the garden, including the Master Gardener’s demonstration site.
Participants are encouraged to bring water and their best pest questions. Children are welcome, but pets should be left at home. If you are driving to this event, please park in the Rec Center parking lot around the corner on Gage Street.
The Bennington Master Gardeners will be presenting programs the fourth Saturday of every month at the Bennington Community Garden. All workshops are free of charge. Learn more and register for the event at: https://www.facebook.com/BenningtonMasterGardeners.