BENNINGTON -- Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s (SVHC) COVID Resource Center hours will change starting Monday, Jan. 10. The center will no longer take appointments for COVID testing. Tests will be available without an appointment from 8 a.m. – noon Monday – Saturday. COVID vaccinations and boosters—both walk-ins and scheduled appointments—will be available 1 – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday and 8 a.m. – noon on Saturday. Hours may change based on demand and other factors.
The clinic is located on the former Southern Vermont College campus at 981 Mansion Drive in Bennington. The COVID Resource Center is a Vermont state contracted facility operated by Southwestern Vermont Health Care.
Patients can schedule their COVID vaccine conveniently online. Go to https://vermont.force.com/events/s/selfregistration to schedule a vaccine. While scheduling is preferred for vaccinations, walk-ins are accepted.
The clinic is open to all who are eligible. At present, everyone age 5 and older are eligible for vaccination. People 12 and older are eligible for a booster.
The Pfizer vaccine is available to patients who are ages 5 – 17. Patients over the age of 18 have a choice of Pfizer or Moderna, based on availability.
Those who register online may reserve their choice of vaccine.
Everyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by parent or guardian.
The services are free, with no cost to patients. Insurance companies may be billed for testing.