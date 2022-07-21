POWNAL — Family fun for all ages will take place at the inaugural “Celebrate Pownal” event on Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The celebration will be held in the field behind the Post Office and Fire Station at the intersection of Route 346 and Church Street, and feature activities, food and more. A fireworks display will take place after dark at 9:15 p.m.
Faith Church of Pownal is the organizer of the event, which is a relaunch of the former Pownal Valley Fair that has been canceled since 2020. Pastor Jayson Dominey explained that Faith Church decided to relaunch and rebrand the event in order to bring the community back together.
“Events like Celebrate Pownal are so important to our community," he said. "They help to connect residents of all ages, strengthen our community pride, and create memories and traditions from our shared experiences together.”
Many local community groups and organizations are partnering in the Celebrate Pownal event: The Pownal Parks and Rec Committee is hosting a free town picnic with traditional fare and beverages; Faith Church is providing inflatables and a dunk tank; the Pownal Regulators are organizing a cornhole tournament (proceeds going toward next year’s fireworks display); the Solomon Wright Library and Pownal Center Community Church are hosting kid-friendly activities; a “Touch-A-Truck” feature with local big trucks, emergency and construction vehicles; and DJ Nancy Messina is providing music.
For more information, contact Faith Church at 802-823-7828 or via e-mail at faithchurchvt@gmail.com.