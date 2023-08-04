BENNINGTON — Anyone who takes up writing hopes that their work will make an impact on those who consume it. What isn’t always quite as obvious is that writing is often helpful for the authors themselves.
Bennington Arts for Regeneration & Discovery (BARD), in collaboration with several community partners, is working on an exploration of both, and bringing the work of several writers to life.
“In the Rooms Where My Memories Live” will be performed at Bennington Community Theater on Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. The show will be a culmination of months of work from four writers that came together through the BARD Project to relay their experiences of being part of the recovery community.
“It gives a voice to anybody who is in the recovery community, which includes parents, children and friends — anybody who's been touched by substance abuse disorder, anyone who's been touched by any form of addiction,” explained Suzanne Wessler, founder and producer of Bennington Community Theater’s New Works Series, and a writer and narrator in the new production.
“Many people are recovering from many things — food, gambling, chemical dependency, alcohol,” she said. “And the families really are affected. So anyone who was in the whole recovery community, in any way, was invited to participate.”
BARD’s main aim is to allow those who took part in its writing workshops to see their life experiences tangibly represented, with the aid of a professional director, set designer and actors.
Director Eric Nightengale has an impressive resume, and his experience is not usually something an organization like BARD would have access to, were it not for his own interest in the cause, Wessler explained.
“He's really committed to the vision of giving people a voice, and allowing people to tell their story, and make it something more meaningful than many theatrical productions or community events might be,” she explained. “He's saying ‘I believe in this. That's why I do it.’”
“Otherwise, we probably could never afford him,” she added with a laugh.
Wessler also specifically mentioned the paintings of set designer Christine Randolph, and the recent addition of music to the play, which will make it a well-rounded, “multimedia” experience.
Wessler, one of four writers in the production, is joined by Marcel Holland, April Patrick and Barbara Russell in sharing her experiences. Holland, Patrick and Russell are all narrators, as well, bringing a rare level of authenticity. Dylan Angell, Stephanie Phelan and Kathleen Thunberg are among those acting the scenes out.
“It’s an inspiring example of democratizing artmaking,” said Carol Adinolfi, founder and director of BARD. “Learning about writing, and experiencing the writing process of working with a professional director should not just be relegated to higher education or anything.”
Adinolfi oversaw the workshops and provided the writers with thought-provoking prompts to get the creative juices flowing — something she has a lot of previous experience with. She has used her master’s degree in creative writing as a way to also serve survivors of trauma, organizing workshops such as this in the past.
While BARD is “neither biography nor therapy,” as Wessler explained, that certainly doesn’t mean the experience isn’t a productive one for participants’ mental health.
“Absolutely, it was cathartic,” Adinolfi said. “But also when you bring your story out, put it on paper — and not only to be put on paper, but you write it to communicate with others, it becomes separate from you. You gain perspective and distance.”
Both Wessler and Adinolfi hope that the production will be a piece of the puzzle in helping anyone in recovery, or with a loved one in recovery. The hope is that it will illuminate some topics, help some people realize they aren’t alone, and also help reduce some of the stigma around addiction.
“Obviously, people who are in recovery themselves will relate to some of the stories,” said Adinolfi. “It's not all about recovery. It's about life and childhood memories, some work on their families of origin … so that's why it's called ‘In the Rooms Where My Memories Live.’ I think these are stories that people can really relate to, whether they're in recovery or whether they're just in life.”
“It's really interesting. We get a lot of perspectives and very interesting experimental collage of writings and performance. We see lots of different points of view and memories,” said Wessler. “It's extremely original and very creative. I'm really happy to be a part of it.”
BARD is the offspring of a fairly extensive family tree of cooperation between the arts and recovery communities in the Bennington area. The project is an offshoot of “Agents of Change,” which falls under the Threshold Collaborative, founded by Alisa Del Tufo in 2007. BARD, in keeping with the collaborative’s ethos of “strengthening your work through story,” focuses particularly on those either in recovery themselves, or those affected by it.
BARD also owes its roots to a program at Turning Point Recovery Center in Bennington known as Writers for Recovery. Those who completed that three-month program of manifesting their experiences through writing, and wanted to take their work even further, became the writers for BARD.