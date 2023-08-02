WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Images Cinema has rescheduled the two Images Under the Stars free outdoor movies that were rained out last month.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will now screen this Sunday at 8 p.m. on the Williams College Science Quad, adjacent to Spring Street and Route 2.
Turning Red will screen on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. at Sand Springs Recreational Center, 158 Sand Springs Rd., Williamstown.
More details can be found at https://www.imagescinema.org/images-under-the-stars. In the event of rain on these new dates, these outdoor movies will be canceled.
"We are so excited to host Images Under the Stars here at Sand Springs!" said Henry Smith, director of Sand Springs Recreation Center. "Bring a blanket and snacks and sit in the grass or grab your bathing suit and watch from the pool for the true Dive-In movie experience."
Images Under the Stars is sponsored by Donovan O’Connor & Dodig LLP, Williamstown Cultural District, Camp Northwest Hill, Spring Street Market & Cafe, Adams Community Bank, AR Designs, Blue Mango, The Clark, The Maple Terrace, Pine Cobble School, The Plant Connector, Ramunto’s Brick Oven Pizza., The Spirit Shop, The Airport Rooms, Burnham Gold Real Estate, Greylock Gallery, The Print Shop Williamstown, Tasha Yoga, Wild Oats Market.
Images Under the Stars is supported in part by the Fund for Williamstown, a fund of the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation.
For more information and to check for up-to-date happenings visit www.imagescinema.org.