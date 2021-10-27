CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — Hubbard Hall Center for the Arts and Education in Cambridge, N.Y., is proud to present the world premiere of "My Witch" by John Ahlin.
Starring Jean Tafler as Margaret Hamilton, My Witch tells the story of Hamilton, the actor who played The Wicked Witch of the West in the classic movie The Wizard of Oz.
A one woman tour de force, My Witch is a funny and moving performance about Hamilton's life, her craft, and her experiences behind the scenes of The Wizard of Oz. It's a perfect show for anyone who's ever wondered about the woman behind the green make-up.
There will be six shows from Nov. 5-14, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Audiences will be masked and socially distanced, with viral air filters running throughout. There's a maximum of 70 seats per show. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students under 18. Go to hubbardhall.org or call 518-677-2495, ext. 314 for tickets and more information.