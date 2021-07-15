CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — Hubbard Hall will offer a teen and children's dance week from July 26-30, from 9 a.m. to noon. There are two separate classes, for children ages 5-10 years old and teens ages 11-17.
Each morning will include ballet, tap, jazz, and hip hop, plus a creative time when students get to create an imaginative dance. Ballet, jazz, hip hop and creative dance can be done barefoot. Hubbard Hall has a limited supply of tap shoes and ballet slippers that can be borrowed. Otherwise low heeled ballet style street shoes can work for tap. Wear clothes for movement. Shorts and T-shirts are fine, or leotard and tights.
The classes are taught by Lindsay Shaner and Elizabeth Call. Tuition is $125 per student. There is a maximum of 10 students per age group, or 20 total.
In addition there will be an Irish dance week on Aug. 2-6, from 6:30-8 p.m. This class is open to youth of any age with at least one year of Irish step experience.
Darcy May and Rachel Sargood will work with dancers of all levels to come together in a new choreography, which will be performed on the final evening. Classes will take place indoors and out Fitness, fulfillment, and fun surprises will be included to make this a summer event to remember. Tuition is $100 per student.
Both classes will take place in the Beacon Feed Dance Studio, and the Freight Depot on the Hubbard Hall Campus, 25 East Main St. in Cambridge. To register, visit hubbardhall.org or call 518-677-2495, ext. 314.