Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning welcomes Middlebury College Professor Sebnem Gumuscu, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Feb. 22 on Zoom.

MANCHESTER — Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning welcomes Middlebury College Professor Sebnem Gumuscu to talk about lessons on democracy's decline that can be learned from Turkey.

The talk will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 on Zoom. 

Democracy is once again in global decline. The most recent wave of democratic decline is set apart from earlier waves — democracies are now killed slowly, and they are killed by elected officials instead of generals in uniforms. This talk focuses on the ways in which elected politicians kill democracy using Turkey’s democratic breakdown under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rule in the past decade as a departure point. Registration is $18 in advance.

For more information or to register, call the office at 802-867-0111 or visit www.greenmtnacademy.org.

