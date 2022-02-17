VaccineGraphic.jfif

In response to decreased demand for COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s COVID Resource Center vaccination hours will reduce hours starting Monday.

The center will be open for vaccinations 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday and Saturday through March. Vaccines will be available 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday at SVMC ExpressCare/Respiratory Evaluation Center, 120 Hospital Drive in Bennington.

· Both locations are open to all who are eligible. At present, everyone age 5 and older are eligible for vaccination. People 12 and older are eligible for a booster.

· No appointment is needed. Those wishing to make an appointment for Friday or Saturday may visit vermont.force.com/events/s/selfregistration.

· The Pfizer vaccine is available to patients who are ages 5 to 17. Patients over the age of 18 have a choice of Pfizer or Moderna, based on availability.

· Everyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

· The services are free, with no cost to patients. Insurance companies may be billed for testing.

Testing hours will remain unchanged. COVID testing is available 8 a.m. – noon Monday – Saturday without an appointment. Hours may change based on demand, holidays and weather. 

The COVID Resource Center, 981 Mansion Dr., is a Vermont state contracted facility operated by Southwestern Vermont Health Care. For additional information, visit svhealthcare.org/COVID-Resource-Center.

