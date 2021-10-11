HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The next public meeting of the Hoosick Area Community Participation Work Group (CPWG) will be held Oct. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. The meeting will be conducted using an online platform. Login information will be shared via the CPWG Listserv prior to the meeting.
All Hoosick area residents who would like to access this meeting, as well as receive ongoing communications about the CPWG, should join the Listserv by sending an email to hoosickfallscpwg@paigegroup.com. Full name (first and last) and email address should be included.
As state and federal governments continue to restrict large gatherings as part of their response to the coronavirus, the CPWG must follow those same guidelines to help protect the public health. The CPWG’s monthly meetings provide an opportunity for the greater Hoosick Falls community to hear progress reports on PFOA remedial activity and options being explored for municipal water supply.
In addition to the Oct. 26 meeting, the remaining 2021 public meeting date for the Hoosick Area CPWG is Dec. 14. A full 2022 meeting schedule will be shared in the near future.
The Hoosick area New York State Superfund sites include Saint-Gobain, McCaffrey Street; former Oak Materials, John Street; Saint-Gobain, Liberty Street; Hoosick Falls Landfill; and the Alexander Schmigel Property. Investigative work is also being performed at potential Superfund sites, or “P” sites, which include Oak Materials, River Road; Interface Solutions; former Dodge Machine; and Allied-Signal Laminate Systems, Mechanic Street.
For more information, visit www.hoosickareacpwg.org or http://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/108791.html or https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/investigations/hoosick/.