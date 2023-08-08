HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The next public meeting of the Hoosick Area Community Participation Work Group (CPWG), originally scheduled for Aug. 22, has been postponed. The CPWG will conduct an important public information session in September on a date to be announced soon.
In addition to the bi-monthly public meetings, the CPWG is working continuously throughout the year to keep the Hoosick area community well informed.
All Hoosick area residents and guests who would like to access the public meetings, as well as receive ongoing communications about the CPWG, should join the CPWG Listserv by sending an email to hoosickfallscpwg@paigegroup.com. Please include your full name (first and last) and email address.
The Hoosick area Superfund sites include Saint-Gobain, McCaffrey Street; former Oak Materials, John Street; Saint-Gobain, Liberty Street; Hoosick Falls Landfill; and Alexander Schmigel Property. Investigative work is also being performed at potential Superfund sites, or “P” sites, which include Oak Materials, River Road; Interface Solutions; former Dodge Machine; and Allied-Signal Laminate Systems, Mechanic Street.
For more information, visit www.hoosickareacpwg.org or http://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/108791.html or https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/investigations/hoosick/.