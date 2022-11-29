HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Hoosick Township Historical Society has announced the release of its 2023 Calendar.
It can be purchased at the Louis Miller Museum and at Thorpe’s Pharmacy. It can also be ordered through email or phone by emailing staff@hoosickhistory.com or calling 518-686-4682.
At 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10th, the monthly Jr. Historian program, “Under the Christmas Tree: Toys and Games of Long ago,” will return kids to the past with story, games, historical toys and crafts. Preregistration is required by calling 518-686-4682 by Friday, Dec. 9.
Wreaths Across America, a national day of honoring veterans by placing wreaths to remember, honor and teach, will be held at Liberty Memorial Park, in Maple Grove Cemetery, on Dec. 17 at noon. This year, a few students from Hoosick Falls CSD will lead in song. Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will share “What is a Wreath” as well as be the color guard. Attendance is encouraged to witness this moving program, then place a wreath at the base of each cross, say the name of the veteran aloud and thank him for this sacrifice.
The Hoosick Museum has special extended holiday hours for holiday shopping needs. Besides being open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through Dec. 18. The week of Christmas, the museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.