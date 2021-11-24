Hoosick Falls N.Y. — This year's Hoosick Holiday Market features 26 local crafters with a wide variety of gifts and holiday decor.
Come support the local artisans from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Hoosick Armory at 80 Church St.
Participating businesses include Running Brook Sugar Shack Maple Syrup, Fahey Family Honey, Farm Acorn Wooden Crafts, Éclatant, Willhy Farms, Beautiful Lake Woodcraft, The Moose Kaboose, Erin Cross, Art Skins by CAT, Berle Farm, Whistle Wing Prints and Cornell's Farm Stand Caroline's Scottish Shortbread.
Hoosick Nutrition, 204 Main St., will also present several vendors and crafters from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These will include DotDotSmile with Kelly and Kylie, Bracelets by Davia, Fur and Friends Co., Creations by Gretchen, Stemp's Stumps, Sharon’s Crafts, SeneGence Magical Solutions, Sugar Me Up, Miller’s Sweet Connections and Scentsy Savvy Scents.
The Hoosick Township Historical Society will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.