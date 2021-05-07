HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Hoosick Township Historical Society will unveil a New York State historic marker recognizing Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Harris S. Hawthorne at this year’s Armed Forces Day celebration.
The ceremony will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 at Liberty Memorial Park in Maple Grove Cemetery on Main Street.
Hawthorne, a Hoosick area resident, was credited with capturing General G.W. Custis Lee, son of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, near the close of the Civil War on April 6, 1865.
The event will also recognize men and women currently serving in all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. The Historical Society will host active and retired members representing the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard. A roll call at the ceremony will pay special tribute to the 104 Hoosick residents who gave their lives in service to the country throughout the town’s history.
“This day marks a fantastic opportunity to revisit our town’s past while paying tribute to our relatives and friends currently serving in the United States military,” said historical society director Joyce Brewer. “It’s also a chance to share this proud heritage with the youth of the Town of Hoosick.”
People who attend the event are also encouraged to visit the Louis Miller Museum, located at 166 Main Street in Hoosick Falls. The museum is home to two full floors of artifacts and one-of-a-kind items that detail the history of Hoosick, including an impressive military collection. The gift shop features arts and crafts from local artisans.
Social distancing rules will be in place, and everyone is required to wear a mask inside the museum and gift shop.